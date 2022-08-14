Ronan Grimes wins paracycling world championship gold

Ireland's Ronan Grimes. The Galway competitor was one of five riders who reached the finish together at the end of the 81.9km race in Canada and proved quickest in the final sprint. Photograph: Casey B. Gibson/Inpho

Ronan Grimes took a career-best result in winning gold at the paracycling road world championships in Canada on Sunday, taking a superb gold medal in the men’s C4 road race.

The Galway competitor was one of five riders who reached the finish together at the end of the 81.9km race and proved quickest in the final sprint, beating Louis Clincke (Belgium), George Peasgood (Britain) and two others to the line.

The result marks a superb showing by Grimes, who was third in the C4 time trial on Friday. He has made a jump in performance level since last year, when he took the bronze medal in the world championship road race and fourth in the time trial, as well as fourth in the C4 individual pursuit at the Paralympics.

Meanwhile, Mia Griffin finished ninth in the points race in the European Championship track racing in Munich. The race was won by Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

Orla Walsh broke the national record on the track in the sprint event, clocking a time of 10.9 seconds in the qualifiers en route to 13th place. That put her through to the 1/8th finals, where she was up against former world champion Lea Friedrich. Friedrich came out best and advanced, while Walsh finished 13th overall.