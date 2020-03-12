Coronavirus: Sport comes to a standstill in Ireland

Sport in Ireland has been wiped out until at least March 29th following the Government’s recommended ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people as a response to the spread of coronavirus. Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned.

The three main sporting bodies in the country, the GAA, FAI and IRFU, responded by imposing blanket bans on sporting activity at all levels under their jurisdictions until the end of the month.

The GAA’s ban includes all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades. In a statement released on Thursday afternoon the association explained they “will continue to liaise with government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions. In the meantime, the association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities.”

The FAI announced the “cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until March 29 inclusive, and with immediate effect following directives from Government, the Department of Health and Uefa. The FAI made this decision after a meeting in Dublin today with Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies.

“The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis. The FAI again met with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland today, and continues to work with both bodies to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.”

The Euro 2020 play-off game between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland, scheduled for March 26th, is almost certain to be postponed after the association there requested a postponement of the fixture from Uefa. Europe’s football federation says that it will discuss its response to the current crisis with all of its members in the early part of next week.

The IRFU said that they were shutting down rugby in the country £in response to the latest Government advice on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The Pro14 season has also been suspended, with organisers explaining in a statement that as “an international league, cross border travel is inevitable and that brings with it unique challenges. With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate.

“It is in the best interests of everyone that games are not played at this time. The suspension has been directed by the board of Celtic Rugby DAC and will be remain under constant review.” Resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review.

Dundalk’s fixture on Friday evening will be the first Irish race meeting run behind closed doors as Horse Racing Ireland announced all fixtures will be closed to the public until March 29th. The board of the sport’s ruling body made the move on the back of government advice issued on Thursday morning to try and contain the spread of coronavirus.

Rowing Ireland has asked clubs to make decisions on a case by case basis in regard to restricting activities. They warn about the dangers of gyms for breeding germs and recommend that those training outdoors should not shower at the club; they should also be extremely careful in keeping equipment clean.

Representatives of clubs, players and the FAI will meet in Abbotstown on Thursday afternoon in response to the Government’s coronavirus measures. Photograph: Inpho

Sporting Shutdown - at a glance

All gatherings of more than 500 people in Ireland cancelled until March 29th.

GAA, LGFA and Camogie association confirm blanket bans on all activity at every age level.

FAI announces cessation of all football under its jurisdiction.

IRFU announces suspension of all domestic rugby activity.

Slovakia closes international borders and request postponement of Ireland’s Euro2020 playoff in Bratislava.

Bosnian federation request postponement of their playoff match against Northern Ireland.

Real Madrid’s Champions League game against Manchester City postponed.

Uefa to make Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020 decisions next week.

France v Ireland and Italy v England games in the final round of the Six Nations postponed.

Pro14 rugby suspended indefinitely.

St Patrick’s Day race meeting Down Royal will be run behind closed doors.

Spain has postponed all LaLiga matches for two weeks.

All sports events in Italy, including Serie A soccer, have been cancelled until April 3rd.

Five European Tour golf tournaments been postponed.

PGA Tour bans spectators from tournaments until April 5th.

NBA season in America suspended indefinitely.

Formula One’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix postponed.

International Tennis circuits shut down for six weeks.