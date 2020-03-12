Coronavirus: Government measures set to stop sport in Ireland

Sport in Ireland is set to be wiped out until at least March 29th, with the Government putting a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people as a response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned, with cultural institutions closing along with schools, colleges and childcare facilities.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the measures in a media address in Washington DC on Thursday.

The measures will have a major impact on sport throughout the country, with the GAA to confirm in next hour that as of midnight there is a blanket ban on all activity at every age level.

Meanwhile representatives of clubs, players and the FAI will meet in Abbotstown at 2pm on Thursday afternoon to consider the implications of the measures taken by the Government counter the spread of the coronavirus.

The association has also announced that it will meeting with Department of Health officials and representatives of other sporting organisations before announcing what measures it intends to take in reaction to the current situation.

A wide range of measures including closures of schools and colleges have been announced by Varadkar. They are intended to be in place until March 29th and one of the key restrictions is a prohibition on gathering of more than 100 people (indoors) and 500 (outdoors).

The latter would severely affect the Airtricity League and the six strong steering committee established only on Wednesday will discuss whether to postpone all senior club football until the crisis has passed and the restrictions have been lifted.

It is possible that some or all of Friday night’s games could go ahead with limits on attendances, or spectators excluded entirely. One of the Premier Division matches, the meeting of Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park, is scheduled to be broadcast by Eir Sport and there may be a particular effort to have this game ahead.

Notionally, a number of clubs in the first division clubs might be relatively unaffected if they wanted to carry on but the likelihood is that the association and clubs will want to take a unified approach, especially as the restrictions might easily be extended well beyond the three rounds of games currently set to be affected.

Leo Varadkar has announced all outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned due to the spread of coronavirus. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Several clubs have already expressed a preference for postponing games rather than playing them behind closed doors due to the importance of the gate receipts and other match day revenues involved but there is clearly an issue in relation to paying players during any shut down and that is bound to be one of the key issues up for discussion on Thursday afternoon.

“Whatever about tomorrow night, I don’t see clubs taking the option of playing behind closed doors,” says player representative Stephen McGuinness. “I think they’ll be thinking in terms of playing a couple of rounds of games in midweek some time later in the season and then seeing how they can deal with training over the coming weeks.”

Further doubt is bound to cast over Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off game against Slovakia by the government’s action with the period during which the restriction on gatherings are to apply taking in the scheduled date of the game (March 26th), something that is bound to register with the hosts.

The federation in Bosnia-Herzegovina has already requested that Uefa postpone its play-off against Northern Ireland, in part because of problems relating to the availability of players based in other countries, most obviously Italy, and the Slovaks could be badly hit on that front too, making a similar request from their association increasingly likely.

As things stand, Mick McCarthy is due to name his squad for the game on Friday lunchtime in Dublin.

Meanwhile Dublin GAA have said all clubs games and training sessions will be cancelled untul after March 29th.

A statement read: “Dublin GAA Board, having considered the statement issued by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, have decided to cancel all club games and training sessions under our auspices until after March 29.

“Clubs are advised to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, taking advice from the Government, HSE and GAA Central Council. Dublin GAA will provide updates accordingly.

“Please continue to follow the guidelines issued by the HSE”