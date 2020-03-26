Tuesday saw the introduction of tighter social restrictions in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and yesterday saw most golf clubs across Ireland keep their gates shut and their flags locked away. And the impact of the coronavirus will be keenly felt at all of the 400+ golf clubs across the island, regardless of size or stature. Philip Reid writes: “It doesn’t matter whether a course aspires to playing host to an Irish Open, or is honoured to be selected for a provincial or national interclub competition, or just exist - as most do - to provide for their members, the effect of course closures, as jointly-recommended by the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union, has had a telling impact financially already, with no end in sight for any respite.”

Elsewhere this morning and Ireland outhalf Jack Carty has spoken to Gerry Thornley about how negative feedback on social media would affect his mental health, and how he learned to ignore the trolls. “I looked for validation for my performance externally rather than internally,” he said. “I remember straight after games, I’d be going straight on to my phone and typing my name on to Twitter. Then I’d take what people said on that timeline as whether I had a good or a bad game, and that kind of determined my happiness levels or how I felt for the next three or four days. So I’ve tried to learn to take the emotion out of how I played.” The Connacht 10 is now an ambassador for the mental health awareness project Tackle Your Feelings, and he is lending his support to the #ImTakingControl campaign.