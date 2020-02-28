Manchester United’s comprehensive 5-0 Old Trafford win over Club Brugge last night seen them progress to the last 16 of the Europa League with a 6-1 aggregate victory. Odion Ighalo netted his first goal for the club, scoring in-between Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay goals on a night when Fred’s brace wrapped up a seventh game unbeaten. Celtic’s European journey is over after they suffered a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Copenhagen. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Danes took the lead early in the second half at Celtic Park through Michael Santos, only for Odsonne Edouard to haul the Bhoys level from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining. With the game poised for extra-time, Copenhagen silenced the partisan home crowd with two goals in the dying minutes from Pep Biel and Dame N’Doye. Arsenal also crashed out of the competition - Pape Abou Cisse’s 53rd-minute header forced extra-time at the Emirates Stadium, during which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal was cancelled out by a Youssef El-Arabi strike to send last year’s beaten finalists out via away goals. Wolves unsurprisingly booked their place in the last 16 despite suffering a 3-2 defeat at Espanyol (6-3 aggregate), with Matt Doherty among the goals. Tonight Norwich host Leicester City in the Premier League, while Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk is the headline act in the night’s four League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures.

Leinster’s winning machine faces a serious threat with the visit of Glasgow to the RDS this evening. D’arcy Rae’s inclusion in Dave Rennie’s match-day 23 means it will be a Glasgow squad containing 15 capped players making the short trip across the water. Leo Cullen has retained seven of the Leinster team that won away from home against the Ospreys in the Gnoll - in a repeat of last year’s league final with 12 straight wins and a clean European record on the line.