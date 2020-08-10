Collin Morikawa claims his first major; Manchester United eye final four

Collin Morikawa has claimed his first major title, shooting a final round 64 at Harding Park to win the PGA Championship. The 23-year-old American says he is just getting started, appearing in just his second major and walking away with the Wanamaker Trophy. Ewan Murray reports: “if we didn’t already know, it is now staring us in the face: golf has a new breed of superstar, with Morikawa at the forefront. He has missed as many cuts as a professional – one – as he has claimed major titles.” Rory McIlroy signed off with a 68, meaning a tie for 33rd, while Shane Lowry lost his way on his final five holes, dropping four shots and finishing four over and tied 66th on three over par overall. Earlier in the day an emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship in Ware.

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen in Cologne in tonight’s straight knockout Europa League quarter-final, and ahead of the 8pm kick off Ole Gunner Solskjær has praised Anthony Martial for building up his physique and transforming into a “powerhouse” centre forward. Celtic dropped their first points of the new SPL season with a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday, back in the Airtricity League and leaders Shamrock Rovers came from behind to win 2-1 at Derry, while in transfer news Liverpool look set to make Greek left back Kostas Tsimikas their first signing of the window. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why PSG would be sensible final move for Cristiano Ronaldo: “Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have the mobility to complement Ronaldo, and his arrival could even take some of the pressure off their relationship. Two superstars is a rivalry, but three could be the makings of a team.”