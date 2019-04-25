And for the 28th time this season, top spot changes in the Premier League. Last night, Manchester United managed to muster up somewhat of a response to their 4-0 defeat at Everton but it was not enough to hold off Manchester City as goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-0 derby win at Old Trafford. The victory means the blue side in Manchester take a one point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table with three games to go. In the Sky Sports studio, and up to his usual act of lambasting every player who doesn’t approach so much as the warm-up with the same manic intent that he did, was Roy Keane. Writing in her column this morning, Mary Hannigan says that Keane provided the jabs on a night when United’s slump became seven losses in nine games. And speaking after the game last night, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not dispute the comments of his former captain when asked about them. In the night’s other game, Arsenal did United a favour by leaving the race for fourth place wide open as they were torn apart by Wolves. Matt Doherty got on the scoresheet as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took another big scalp.

Closer to home the seemingly never-ending FAI saga rolls on with the latest development coming last night when Fifa formally wrote to the organisation to seek clarity on the issue of governance. Earlier in the day Ireland manager Mick McCarthy had re-iterated that the association has changed drastically for the better in the 17 years since he was last in the job and he insisted again that the issues don’t have an impact on the players.