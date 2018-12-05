Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season last night, scraping past Watford with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road. With 13 matches in 44 days, Pep Guardiola rotated his team, and the gamble paid off despite some late pressure from the hosts following a Abdoulaye Doucouré goal in the 86th minute. Elsewhere, Brighton eased to a 3-1 home victory over rivals Crystal Palace, despite the sending off of Irish centre back Shane Duffy. Tonight Liverpool also look to extend their unbeaten start away to Burnley, the biggest match of the night however is the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United. In his pre-match press-conference, José Mourinho refused to believe his relationship with his players is partly to blame for the team’s struggles this season.

In his column this morning, Gordon D’Arcy tells his cautionary tale of chasing World Cup glory. Ahead of the 2015 World Cup, the former Leinster and Ireland centre put all of his efforts into making the final Irish squad, forcing him to play injured and lose sight of his job: “By the end of the Christmas/New Year’s round of interpros I’d lost my place in the Leinster team so, come the Six Nations, I was in Zebre rather than Rome, Parc y Scarlets rather than the Millennium stadium . . . ”