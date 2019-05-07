The Premier League title race comes down to the final day of the season but it remains in Manchester City’s hands as they head to Brighton on Sunday for their final game. And they have their captain to thank. It was Vincent Kompany’s 25-yard thunderbolt that eventually broke the resilience of Leicester City last night as Agent Brendan Rodgers was foiled in his plan to win the league for Liverpool five years on from Steven Gerrard’s slip. Kelechi Iheanacho had a golden chance late on to level scores up and leave the title in Liverpool’s hands with one game to go but his effort went wide. And so it is that Jürgen Klopp’s side look set to end the season trophyless with 97 points and the semi-finals of the Champions League to show for it. However this has been a season for shock results in Europe and tonight Liverpool would add to that list if they were to overturn the 3-0 deficit suffered at the hands of Barcelona last week. Klopp knows that something very special indeed is needed but he does say that, if it is not to happen, Liverpool will have failed “in the most beautiful way”.

Back home there were mixed feelings for the Ireland under-17s as they kept their European Championship hopes alive by netting a late equaliser against Czech Republic thanks to Andrew Omobamidele. However the game was marred by the extremely harsh sending off of Ireland’s Festy Ebosele who reacted by kicking water bottles and throwing his jersey away as tempers ran high. Ireland now must beat Belgium on Thursday to be sure of securing a place in the knockout stages.