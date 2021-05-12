City are champions after Old Trafford defeat; Still no confirmation on Rainbow Cup final

Manchester City are officially Premier League champions after Leicester’s win over Man United last night - a triumph of class and refinement on the hoof. Soyuncu scored the winner for Leicester at Old Trafford after Mason Greenwood had cancelled out Luke Thomas’ stunning opener. It’s a big three points for Brendan Rodgers’ team who moved eight points clear of fifth place, albeit with one more game played than West Ham, and two more than Liverpool. Danny Ings scored twice to offer Gareth Southgate a timely reminder of his talents with two weeks to go until the England manager names his 26-man squad for Euro 2020, helping Southampton prevail 3-1 against Crystal Palace.

The organisers of the Rainbow Cup have published the remaining fixtures for rounds four, five and six of the competition, with kick-off times and broadcast details confirmed. Gerry Thornley reports “the organisers are of a mind to hold a cross-hemisphere final between the respective table toppers, with a venue in Italy being explored as a preferred option. Failing that, then there will presumably be a final between the top two teams in the northern half of the tournament.” In his column this morning, Gordon D’Arcy (Subscriber Only) explains how their underperformance on the European club stage cost some Irish players a Lions place: “James Ryan and Garry Ringrose struggled to find their notes as the curtain was coming down. The physical aspects of the La Rochelle game seemed just out of reach, both of them missing and soaking tackles that we just don’t associate with them.”