This afternoon the Cheltenham festival gets underway, the beating heart of national hunt racing, and possibly one of the last large-scale public sporting events we could see going ahead over the next few months. Patrick Madden, who’ll be live blogging every race from lunchtime, has put together an all you need to know guide with race times, TV details, odds, weather forecast and more. Read Tony Keenan’s tips for the opening day here, while the clash of the outstanding mares Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle shapes up as the 2020 Cheltenham Festival’s day one highlight.

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester City beat Aston Villa 4-0 in last night’s Premier League clash. Tonight, in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Tottenham look to overturn a one goal deficit away to RB Leipzig. Jose Mourinho has revealed their injury list has been added to with Steven Bergwijn ruled out. Following the Slovak government’s decision to impose a two week ban on sporting, cultural and religious events - Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia on March 26th is in doubt. Emmet Malone has all the latest here.