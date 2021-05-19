Chelsea move ahead of Leicester with 2-1 win; Andy Friend as future Ireland head coach?

Antonio Rudiger’s first goal in 15 months and a Jorginho penalty inched Chelsea towards a top-four Premier League finish with a 2-1 win over Leicester. Tuchel’s team gained revenge for their FA Cup final defeat and moved a point ahead of Leicester into third. Tonight fifth placed Liverpool, with a game in hand, can move into the top four with a win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Brighton stunned Premier League champions Manchester City as they came from behind to win 3-2 in front of their vocal home supporters at the Amex Stadium, while 10,000 fans also returned to Old Trafford where the host’s winless run continued with already relegated Fulham holding them to a 1-1 draw.

In his column this morning, Gordon D’Arcy explains why Connacht head coach Andy Friend would do incredibly well as the next Ireland coach: “The They play this high-tempo rugby and they put a lot of emphasis on skills, passing, kicking, running lines and timing. Tactically, they are trying to be more astute than the opposition because they are not going to be bigger or stronger. But they can be smarter!” Overcoming Leinster in the semi-final gives La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara belief that they can repeat the feat against more European royalty in Saturday’s final: “I’m very proud of what this club has done and the opportunity it’s given me but at the same time, there’s a game to play and you know I’m in it to win. I’m not in it to partake.”