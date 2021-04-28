Chelsea draw in Madrid; Sexton ruled out of Champions Cup semi-final
The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team
Christian Pulisic’s fine strike handed Chelsea a 1-1 Champions League semi-final first leg draw at Real Madrid on a sodden night in the Spanish capital. Photograph: EPA
Chelsea failed to kill off the tie as Real Madrid showed their battling qualities in last night’s Champions League semi-final first leg. Christian Pulisic’s superb opening goal was cancelled out by a beautifully taken Karim Benzema effort as Chelsea came away from the Spanish capital with only an away goal advantage despite such an impressive performance. Manchester City and PSG meet in tonight’s other semi-final - El Gasico? El Cashico? “Perhaps it is possible to register our distaste at the circumstances by which the spectacle has come about, while also feeling obscenely excited about the spectacle itself. Because make no mistake: this is a game worth getting excited about.”
Leinster outhalf and captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of the province’s Champions Cup semi-final away to La Rochelle next Sunday, but assistant coach Robin McBryde backs Ross Byrne to be ‘all over things’. An outbreak of Covid-19 in Fiji, which has been identified as an ‘Indian variant’, has led to ban on all international and inter-island travel on the Pacific Island. One of the consequences will most likely lead to the cancellation of Ireland’s proposed three-test tour this summer. Warren Gatland will be able to call on players based in England for the British and Irish Lions warm-up camp in Jersey and pre-tour Test against Japan after an agreement was reached with the Premiership clubs. Gordon D’Arcy asks in his column this morning (Subscriber Only), just why would Ronan O’Gara want to coach Munster?