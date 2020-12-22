Chelsea back to winning ways; Kevin McStay on Mayo’s half time regrets

The GAA has revealed a new streamlined and entirely split season for 2021 which will see all intercounty taking place first, before the exclusive club window opens, with a return of the All-Ireland club finals in January of 2022. In his column this morning, Kevin McStay explains why Mayo may regret not going for broke when they had the chance in Saturday’s All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin. “My sense was, have a go and change it if it is not working,” McStay writes in relation to how Mayo used the extra man after Robert McDaid’s black card. “Somebody like Keith Higgins – someone with that dash and bit of adventure might – and it is provisional – have caused a bit of havoc Mayo needed.”

Garry Ringrose must undergo yet another period of recuperation after suffering a second jaw injury, the Irish centre will now miss Leinster’s St Stephen’s Day clash with Munster in Thomond Park. Gerry Thornley is reflecting on Munster’s comeback victory in Clermont, which he believes is up there with the province’s greatest days in their storied history: “Munster have written another entry into their top ten greatest days in their storied Heineken Cup history. And, for the time being too, once again went a long way toward saving the tournament as well as themselves.”