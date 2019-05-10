For the first time ever, four teams from the same league will contest football’s two European club finals. Eden Hazard kicked the winning penalty, in what could be his last ever action in a Chelsea jersey at Stamford Bridge, as the hosts needed a shootout to beat German club Eintracht Frankfurt after a 1-1 draw on the night. At the same time in the Mestalla, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Valencia 4-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate, to set up a Chelsea v Arsenal final on May 29th. Three days before Liverpool take on Spurs in the Champions League decider. Back in Dublin, Ireland exited the Under-17 European Championship, after the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw against Belgium. Due to Czech Republic beating Greece in the other game in the group, only three points would have sealed Ireland’s passage to Sunday’s quarter-final.

Jackie Tyrrell’s column is back this morning, ahead of the start of the 2019 hurling championship this weekend. He writes that Dublin are coming for Brian Cody’s Cats, but they’ll be ready: “It’s been a problem for Dublin teams all down the years. Just when they look to be coming with a bit of momentum and they’re fancied to take down one of the bigger teams, they freeze and flatter to deceive.”