Celtic’s Europa League fate lies in their own hands after they beat Rosenborg 1-0 in Trondheim last night. Scott Sinclair’s first half header proved enough for Brendan Rodgers’ dominant side, who now only need a point in their final fixture at home to Red Bull Salzburg in order to make it into the knockouts. Salzburg beat the competition’s other Red Bull franchise, Leipzig, 1-0 at home last night, leaving the Scottish champions on the brink of progression. Elsewhere Arsenal made it 18 games unbeaten with a 3-0 win away to Vorskla Poltava. The fixture was moved to Kiev’s Olympic Stadium after parts of Ukraine were placed under martial law due to rising political tensions with Russia. Chelsea- already confirmed winners of Group L - thrashed PAOK 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, while 10-men Rangers held on for a goalless draw with Villarreal at Ibrox.

With the autumn internationals now just a warm, fuzzy memory the Pro14 takes centre-stage tonight, as Munster welcome Edinburgh to Musgrave Park. A fit again Conor Murray and centre Chris Farrell are set to make their first starts of the season following lengthy lay-offs, after they both appeared off the bench against Zebre last weekend. Andrew Conway also starts in Cork, and the winger has backed Andy Farrell to be a success when he succeeds Joe Schmidt as Ireland coach following next year’s Rugby World Cup. “It’s tough working with Andy because he’s got such standards, but you see the benefit of it that comes out in the defence. Obviously keeping New Zealand try-less is pretty special. He’s done that a few times and been involved in huge victories over New Zealand. He’s definitely doing something right,” he said.