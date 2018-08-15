Celtic have failed to reach the Champions League group stage after a 2-1 second leg defeat to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round. Scott Sinclair pulled one back for Celtic to set up a dramatic finish but they were unable to find a late equaliser and exit the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final, Seán Moran writes that Galway and Limerick are leading the way in hurling’s latest uprising. “Sunday’s Galway-Limerick final becomes the first time in 22 years that none of the Big Three have contested an All-Ireland for two years running,” he explains. The big three being Kilkenny, Tipperary and Cork. Micheál Donoghue is hoping Galway’s big-day experience proves a trump card, they’ve contested four finals since Limerick’s last appearance in one in 2007. While former Kildare hurler, David Reidy is delighted to be back in the Treaty squad as they push for glory.