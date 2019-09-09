Galway were crowned All-Ireland senior champions yesterday in Croke Park, but camogie was the real winner. The two teams’ combined total of 3-31 made it the highest scoring final since 1988 in front of a healthy crowd of 24,703, the highest ever for a standalone final. Earlier Westmeath won the intermediate decider and Malachy Clerkin explains why Joe Dolan’s finest - The Westmeath Bachelor wasn’t the best choice of song to be played in their honour. Ahead of next Saturday’s football final replay - Keith Duggan asks has spontaneity been coached out of the Dublin forwards?

The nerves are setting in for Irish head coach Joe Schmidt as the big event approaches - their are 13 days until Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland. After Saturday’s final warm-up match victory over Wales, Liam Toland writes that a determined looking Ireland were more like their best (Subscriber only): “Last Saturday’s story centres on lineout management and spatial awareness feeding into the question – where are Ireland on their World Cup preparation cycle?”