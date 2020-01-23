Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United last night, beaten by Burnley who secured a first win at Old Trafford since 1962. United were punished for an inability to turn possession into goals - Chris Wood scored first for Burnley before Jay Rodriguez' screamer doubled the lead for a 2-0 win. Ayoze Péreze scored twice in Leicester City’s 4-1 win over West Ham, although they lost top scorer Jamie Vardy to a suspected hamstring injury. At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son Heung-min rescued José Mourinho’s team at a time when the stadium was growling with discontent - for a 2-1 victory over Norwich. Tonight, runaway leaders Liverpool travel to take on Wolves, with Jurgen Klopp hoping his captain Jordan Henderson can continue his excellent form, and even improve further.

Carlow IT are into their first ever Sigerson Cup final after Adam Steed’s late goal edged Michael Murphy’s Letterkenny IT last night. There they’ll meet hosts and favourites, DCU. The Dublin university were comfortable winners over city rivals UCD, with Monaghan’s David Garland scoring 0-7, and Dublin senior panelists Paddy Small and Evan Comerford both impressing.