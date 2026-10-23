Jason Donoghue and Kaysie Joyce guarantee at least bronze at World Boxing Under-19 Championships

Two Irish boxers have secured medals at the World Boxing Under-19 Championships, with seven more fighting for podium places on Saturday in Budva, Montenegro.

Jason Donoghue (65kg) and Kaysie Joyce (70kg) each guaranteed at least a bronze medal with decision wins on Friday evening, and will box to upgrade their medal later this week.

Donoghue won by the narrowest margin, earning a closely contested 3-2 split decision over Kazakhstan’s Akzhurek Kalabay in the 65kg division.

The Olympic BC Mullingar man enjoyed a really strong start to the fight, outlanding his opponent with straight right hands in the first.

The fight became rough, as both boxers were docked points, but the Irish fighter was well ahead on three cards by the end of the second.

Despite a spirited attack from Kalabay, Donoghue boxed clever in the final round, avoiding any further deductions to claim a 3-2 victory and a world medal.

Clonmel BC’s Kaysie Joyce overcame England’s Shannon Warren in a gruelling fight to earn a medal in the women’s 70kg class.

In the first round, Warren used her physical strength to push Joyce to the ropes, but the Irish fighter scored the better shots, landing often with the left hook, and taking the first round on the judges’ scorecards.

The second proved tougher for Joyce, as Warren pushed a higher pace, and the Irish fighter also had a point taken off for dipping her head below the beltline.

That deduction left Joyce facing a major deficit, but an outstanding final round performance allowed her to complete the comeback and claim a world medal with a 4-1 split decision.

Earlier on Friday, Louise Joyce of Olympic BC Mullingar won a split decision to reach the quarter finals of the 48kg class.

She joins Kayleigh Byrne (51kg), Grace Bailey (65kg), Lee Largey Snodden (55kg), Kalib Walshe (60kg), Jason Whelan (75kg) and reigning European champion John Donoghue (70kg) who could all guarantee medals with quarter-final wins on Saturday.