Jon McConnell guarantees medal at European Elite Boxing Championships in Bulgaria

Jon McConnell did it the hard way as he guaranteed Ireland’s first medal at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Bulgaria.

In the ring for the third time this week, the Belfast fighter came out the right side of a physical 70kg quarter-final against Gabriele Guidi Rontani.

The Italian was relentless in his pursuit of McConnell, but the Holy Trinity man outlasted his opponent in what was a messy collision. Crucially, the 23-year-old took an early lead that was enough to survive all five judges awarding Rontani the final round, in which both boxers had a point deducted.

“I’m over the moon,” said McConnell, who claimed a 3-2 victory to set up a semi-final bout against Azerbaijan’s Nabi Isgandarov on Wednesday.

“It was some fight, it was a close fight,” the Commonwealth gold medallist added. “He just wouldn’t stop. It was dirty enough with the head and stuff, but I just kept my composure in that last round. I got dragged into a fight a bit in that last 30 seconds, but I knew I had won.

“Then a point off, I didn’t know what way it would go, and then he got a point off, and rightly so for the head, but I’m in the semi-final. Let’s go.”

While there were last-16 defeats for Kellie McLoughlin in the women’s 60kg division and for Gavin Rafferty in the men’s 75kg category, Jude Gallagher and Michaela Walsh both negotiated their path to the quarter-finals at the Asics Arena in Sofia.

Ireland's Jude Gallagher (right) after defeating France's Lounes Hamraoui.

Gallagher (24) was hugely impressive in dismissing Lounes Hamraoui in their 60kg fight after losing the first round 4-1.

He sprang into action from the start of the second, leaving his French opponent with nowhere to turn. Hamraoui took a standing count in both the second and third rounds before the contest was stopped.

“I have that in my arsenal,” said the Tyrone man. “I can dig deep, I can put the hands up, curl the toes up and go and grab it with both hands if I have to.

“In the second, I caught him early and hurt him to the body, and I kept my foot on the gas and just made sure to take it out of the judges’ hands. I’m going well, just keep going and I’m fighting for a medal now, so let’s push one step further.”

Walsh coasted through her first 57kg bout of the week, unanimously defeating Montenegro’s Bojana Gojkovic. The two-time Olympian will now face home hope Stanimira Petrova on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke, Daina Moorehouse, Evelyn Igharo and Jack Marley will all box for medals on Tuesday.