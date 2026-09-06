Boxing

Katie Taylor’s farewell fight at Croke Park in pictures

Boxer crowned career in stylish Croke Park triumph against Flora Pili

Katie Taylor makes her entrance ahead of her fight against Flora Pili, her final as a boxer at 40 years old. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor makes her entrance ahead of her fight against Flora Pili, her final as a boxer at 40 years old. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
David Gorman's picture
David Gorman
Sun Sept 06 2026 - 15:31
A view of Croke Park where a sell-out crowd of 82,000 watched Katie Taylor's fight against Flora Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
A view of Croke Park where a sell-out crowd of 82,000 watched Katie Taylor's fight against Flora Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor's manager Brian Peters speaks to Taylor before the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor's manager Brian Peters speaks to Taylor before the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor makes her entrance to Croke Park for her bout for the vacant world lightweight title. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor makes her entrance to Croke Park for her bout for the vacant world lightweight title. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Taylor won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91 against Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Taylor won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91 against Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Taylor bows out with a record of 26 wins and just one defeat. Photograph: Alan Betson
Taylor bows out with a record of 26 wins and just one defeat. Photograph: Alan Betson
The crowd was the sixth largest recorded post-war attendance for a boxing event anywhere in the world. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The crowd was the sixth largest recorded post-war attendance for a boxing event anywhere in the world. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor is declared the winner by unanimous decision. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor is declared the winner by unanimous decision. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylors mother Bridget among those celebrating as her daughter brings an end to her stellar boxing career. Photograph: Alan Betson
Katie Taylors mother Bridget among those celebrating as her daughter brings an end to her stellar boxing career. Photograph: Alan Betson
Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget, coach Ross Enamait and Peters after the fight. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget, coach Ross Enamait and Peters after the fight. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Katie Taylor celebrates with the Irish flag after victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor celebrates with the Irish flag after victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Taylor, calling her 'Ireland's greatest sportsperson'. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Taylor, calling her 'Ireland's greatest sportsperson'. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Taylor prepares to lay her gloves in the ring to signify her retirement. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Taylor prepares to lay her gloves in the ring to signify her retirement. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Katie Taylor and her father Peter Taylor celebrate after the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Katie Taylor and her father Peter Taylor celebrate after the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Thomas Carty was knocked out of the ring after bizarre no-contest against Dave Allen that was over in 92 seconds in the final undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Thomas Carty was knocked out of the ring after bizarre no-contest against Dave Allen that was over in 92 seconds in the final undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna embrace after the fight was stopped due to a cut over McKenna’s eye in another undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna embrace after the fight was stopped due to a cut over McKenna’s eye in another undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho
Katie TaylorCroke Park