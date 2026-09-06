Katie Taylor’s farewell fight at Croke Park in pictures

A view of Croke Park where a sell-out crowd of 82,000 watched Katie Taylor's fight against Flora Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Katie Taylor's manager Brian Peters speaks to Taylor before the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Katie Taylor makes her entrance to Croke Park for her bout for the vacant world lightweight title. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Taylor won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91 against Pili. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Taylor bows out with a record of 26 wins and just one defeat. Photograph: Alan Betson The crowd was the sixth largest recorded post-war attendance for a boxing event anywhere in the world. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Katie Taylor is declared the winner by unanimous decision. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Katie Taylors mother Bridget among those celebrating as her daughter brings an end to her stellar boxing career. Photograph: Alan Betson Katie Taylor with her mother Bridget, coach Ross Enamait and Peters after the fight. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho Katie Taylor celebrates with the Irish flag after victory. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Promoter Eddie Hearn paid tribute to Taylor, calling her 'Ireland's greatest sportsperson'. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Taylor prepares to lay her gloves in the ring to signify her retirement. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho Katie Taylor and her father Peter Taylor celebrate after the fight. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho Thomas Carty was knocked out of the ring after bizarre no-contest against Dave Allen that was over in 92 seconds in the final undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna embrace after the fight was stopped due to a cut over McKenna’s eye in another undercard fight. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho