Boxing

Katie Taylor v Flora Pili: Live updates as Irish star closes out career at a packed Croke Park

Taylor is set to enter the ring just after 10pm for her undisputed women’s super lightweight title bout

Once Upon A Time - Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili - Weigh-In, Trinity College, Dublin 4/9/2026 Katie Taylor and Flora Pili Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr
Once Upon A Time - Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili - Weigh-In, Trinity College, Dublin 4/9/2026 Katie Taylor and Flora Pili Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr
Ciarán Kirk's picture
Ciarán Kirk
Sat Sept 05 2026 - 19:07
0 minutes ago

Although Katie Taylor is exiting the stage after tonight, there’s no doubt that her effect on sports in Ireland will be long-lasting. James Cox reports on the legacy of a pioneering fighter.

[‘I want to be like Katie’: In the shadow of Croke Park, Katie Taylor’s legacy is clear]

9 minutes ago

Just to recap on what’s gone on so far tonight at Croke Park, as the preliminary action finishes up on the undercard. Prospects Bobbi Flood and Adam Olaniyan both won well early on, Liverpool’s Joe McGrail stopped Coleraine’s Matthew Boreland, and Katie Taylor’s cousin Molly McCann won a unanimous decision in her fifth pro boxing fight.

Results:

Paul Ryan def. Paddy Gallagher by unanimous decision.

Adam Olaniyan def. Matej Hudak by first round stoppage.

Bobbi Flood def. Jack Swallow by unanimous decision.

Joe McGrail def. Matthew Boreland by fifth round stoppage.

Molly McCann def. Sylwia Doligala by unaimous decision.

11 minutes ago

Before the main event tonight, it’s probably prescient to recap on how we got here. Malachy Clerkin gives the rundown on how Katie Taylor defied all the odds, helping to create the women’s boxing scene she has dominated for decades.

[Everything about Katie Taylor’s career was impossible. Until she did it]

12 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Katie Taylor’s final fight as she draws the curtain on a legendary career tonight in Croke Park. Taylor will take on unbeaten French fighter Flora Pili for the undisputed light-welterweight championship of the world in front of a crowd of over 80,000. The fights will be broadcast on RTÉ from 8pm, and we’ll take you through the various Irish action on the undercard leading up to the main event. Remember to protect yourselves at all times, touch gloves, and stay with us throughout the night!

Katie Taylor