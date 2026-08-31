Katie Taylor v Flora Pili: Ringwalk time, TV details, ticket news

Katie Taylor will take on undefeated French fighter Flora Pili in her final professional fight at Croke Park on Saturday night. Photograph: Alan Betson

Who is fighting, when and where?

Katie Taylor is fighting Flora Pili at Croke Park on Saturday in her final fight as a professional boxer, as she defends her WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles, while fighting for the vacant WBC super lightweight championship.

What time will Taylor come into the ring and what other boxers are fighting in the undercard?

Taylor and Pioli are expected into the ring about 10.10pm, but timings are subject to change, depending on the undercard fights. Here are those bouts:

Paddy Donovan v Tyrone McKenna – welterweight

Taylor Bevan v Emmet Brennan – super-middleweight

Joe McGrail v Matthew Boreland – super-bantamweight

Dave Allen v Thomas Cartey – heavyweight

Molly McCann v Sylwia Doligala – bantamweight

Where can I watch?

The fight will be available to watch free-to-air on RTÉ2, with coverage starting at 8pm and going to 11.30pm. For viewers in the North and the rest of the UK, it is broadcast on Dazn. You can also follow live coverage on The Irish Times on our live blog.

Are tickets still available?

General sale tickets for the fight sold out the 82,000 capacity stadium in half an hour in June. A limited number of tickets of additional tickets were released in early August, with a search on Ticketmaster finding some pitchside seats available for €766 each. For the initial sale, prices were from €38.70, with family tickets priced at €125.50.

What else is on during the week?

Taylor and Pili will meet on Tuesday at the The Helix on DCU campus, followed by an open workout at the same venue on Wednesday. On Friday, the two fighters will weigh in at Trinity College.

How tough a challenge will Flora Pili be for Taylor?

It won’t be easy against the French woman, who is 11 years younger than Taylor and is unbeaten in her 12 fights so far. She won the IBO super lightweight championship and is ranked second best in the weight behind Taylor by the WBC and IBF. This will be her most high-profile fight so far.

Has boxing been in Croke Park before?

Yes, Taylor is in great company following in the footsteps of the “greatest” Muhammad Ali, who came to Croke Park to fight Alvin ‘Blue’ Lewis in 1972. You can read more about that fight from our columnist Dave Hannigan, who wrote a book The Big Fight: When Ali Conquered Ireland about the bout.