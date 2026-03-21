Boxing

Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting eligible to compete in female category at World Boxing events

Lin was at the centre of a fierce gender-eligibility row alongside Algerian Imane Khelif at ​the Paris Games

Taiwan's Lin Yu Ting won the 57kg weight division at the Olympic Games in Paris. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Taiwan's Lin Yu Ting won the 57kg weight division at the Olympic Games in Paris. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Sat Mar 21 2026 - 14:271 MIN READ

Olympic gold medallist Lin Yu-ting ‌has been cleared to compete in the female category at ‌World Boxing events following an appeal from Taiwan’s federation, the sport’s ​governing body said on Friday.

Lin, 30, was at the centre of a fierce gender-eligibility row alongside Algerian Imane Khelif at ​the Paris Games in 2024, where both boxers won Olympic ⁠gold.

Governing body World Boxing announced last year that ‌women ‌boxers ​at its world championships would have to undergo mandatory sex testing, as ⁠part of a ​new eligibility policy, with Lin ​then opting not to compete in the tournament.

World ‌Boxing confirmed that Lin ​would be eligible to compete in the Asian Boxing ⁠Championships in Mongolia ⁠from ​March 29th to April 10th.

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“We can confirm that the boxer is eligible to compete in the female category at World Boxing competitions,” it said in a statement.

“[We] appreciate the way they have approached the appeal process and ‌their acknowledgment of ⁠World Boxing’s requirement to ensure that its eligibility policy, which is designed to deliver ‌safety and sporting integrity, has been correctly implemented and followed.”

Lin ​and Khelif have not competed in ​official international events since the Olympics.

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