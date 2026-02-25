Katie Taylor’s impact on her sport wasn’t just enormous, it was defining

There was probably a sense of relief on Wednesday when Katie Taylor announced that she will retire from boxing this year after one last fight in Dublin.

While several of her most recent bouts have been of the epic variety, notably the ones against Amanda Serrano and Chantelle Cameron, they were hard watches too. We just weren’t used to seeing Taylor bloodied, battered and bruised.

In the earlier phase of her career, few could lay a glove on her, as her unmarked face attested. Even entering her 30s, she never had the look of someone who earned their living in the ring.

But that changed the last while, fights were becoming battles, riveting contests where it was as much about endurance as it was about skill. She was getting hit, like never before, partly because of the quality of her opponents, partly too because she’s approaching 40. Her abilities might never have faded, but inevitably her speed and reflexes did.

It never stopped her winning, mind, save for that one professional defeat to Cameron in 2023. Twenty-six pro fights, 25 victories. Some record.

The fear, though, was that Taylor wouldn’t know when to stop, as is always the dread with fighters. Ross Whitaker’s brilliant feature-length documentary showed her unceasing dedication to boxing, to the point where you worried that she couldn’t imagine a life without it.

Her existence in Connecticut, where she moved 10 years ago, looked a lonely one, but that she was prepared to leave behind the comfort of family and home demonstrated just how committed she was to being the very best fighter she could be. She was relentless.

Katie Taylor punches Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

That she can now envisage a life without boxing is a joy – and, yes, a relief. She has nothing left to prove, she has done and won it all in her sport. She is the unrivalled greatest woman boxer of all time, one of the very finest all-round. You’d love to think that all these factors led to her decision, that she can walk away knowing that her work is done. And then some.

We’ve been blessed down the years with a heap of remarkable Irish sportsmen and women, but surely none can match the pioneering force that Taylor has been in her sport?

We’re more than familiar with her story by now, from those early days when she had to disguise herself as a boy to get fights because women’s boxing in Ireland was a no-no.

To being so expert at her craft that she all but singlehandledly earned a place in the Olympic programme for the woman wing of the sport.

To lifting the professional version of women’s boxing from some class of undercard “freak show” to topping the bill at venues like Madison Square Garden in front of sold-out crowds and multimillion TV and streaming audiences.

Her impact on her sport wasn’t just enormous, it was defining.

And all the while she remained humble, gentle and kind. Which is probably why we’ve loved her, obnoxious brashness not being our thing. Sorry Conor.

Katie Taylor celebrates her win over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin. Photograph: Mark Robinson/Getty

True, she was required to engage in some trash-talking once she hit the peak of the professional game. That she never quite mastered it, nor looked comfortable doing it, just endeared us to her more.

Some, of course, have never been at ease with women’s boxing, which is their right. The ma was appalled by it. And then she sat in front of her telly in August 2012 urging Taylor to knock the living daylights out of Sofya Ochigava in the Olympic final.

“THUMP HER! THUMP HER!” And then threatened to string the judges up if they didn’t give Taylor the decision. And then had to get a hanky to wipe the tears from her glasses when Taylor’s arm was raised in triumph. If Katie could convert the ma, she could convert anyone.

The real pity, of course, is that the bulk of Taylor’s pro career has been hidden behind a paywall, thereby denying the sport’s more casual followers the chance to watch her over the last decade. They missed so much, more than anything her sheer bloody-minded courage when younger adversaries threatened to take her down.

“A true champion and warrior,” as Serrano described her after Taylor beat her for the third time in their “trilogy”. “To be considered the greatest, you have to act like one. You do that both in and out of the ring.”

Taylor’s dream is to wrap up her career in Croke Park this summer. That, more than likely, will not be possible, due to the cost of staging her fight there, and the stadium’s already jammed schedule. Understandable, but you’d love to think all concerned will do whatever it takes to make it happen. We owe her that.

We owe her plenty for the memories. Her sport owes her everything. A story like no other. Go well in your retirement, Katie Taylor.