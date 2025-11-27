Two boxers left standing in European Under-23 Championships as Irish team win six medals

Louis Rooney and Natalia Fascizewska brought Ireland’s medal haul to six, as they guaranteed at least bronze medals and advanced to Friday’s semi-finals of the European Under-23 Boxing Championships in Budapest.

Four Irish boxers sealed bronze medals on Wednesday, with Tiffany Spencer, Rebecca Kavanagh, Ava Henry and Cliona D’Arcy all exiting the competition at the semi-final stages.

Natalia Fascizewska went through to Friday’s semi-finals, winning her quarter-final on a 4-1 split decision over Gabriella Weerheim of the Netherlands in the 57kg class.

The southpaw enjoyed a significant height advantage, fighting off the back foot and catching her Dutch opponent as she pressed forward.

After winning the first round on all the judges cards, Fascizewska slowed down in the second, meaning the fight was in the balance as the bell rang for the final session.

Although Weerheim raised her hand in victory at the final bell, the Castlebar fighter got the better of the action to guarantee the bronze.

Later in the day, Louis Rooney overcame Turkey’s Oyan Nurullah 4-0 in a rough-and-tumble affair to secure bronze.

Nurullah was deducted a point for throwing Rooney to the floor in the second, while the Irish man was later docked a point for consistently ducking below his opponent’s belt line.

Despite it being an intense and high-pace fight, Rooney showed superior skill and speed throughout, landing the cleaner blows.

The Belfast fighter won European Under-22 gold last year and could have a chance to repeat the feat if he wins his semi-final on Friday.

Ireland’s Tiffany Spencer (48kg) and Ava Henry (65kg) both lost out in their semi-finals by the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split decision, and brought home bronze medals.

In the 80kg class, Cliona D’Arcy secured bronze after losing a 4-1 split in the semis, while Rebecca Kavanagh followed suit in the last four of the 60kg division, losing by unanimous decision.