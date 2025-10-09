McCusker and Donoghue win silver in European Under-19 Boxing Championships

Sean McCusker came up just short in his 60kg European Under-19 final against Georgia’s Luka Chkhikvadze in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

McCusker became Ireland’s second silver medallist of the tournament alongside John Donoghue, with Grace Conway set to fight in her gold medal match this evening.

McCusker came out on the front foot, applying pressure to the Georgian fighter from the first bell and landing hooks at close range.

However, Chkhikvadze was boxing well on the back foot, firing off straight shots and tying up McCusker in close range.

The Louth fighter did a better job of forcing his opponent on to the ropes in the second round, pinning Chkhikvadze into the corner on multiple occasions, landing with hooks to head and body.

McCusker had success with the left hook throughout the fight, using it to close in on his opponent again throughout the final round.

However, his aggressive style got him into difficulty in the final round, as the referee deducted a point from McCusker after a clash of heads.

That deduction proved to be vital, as Chkhikvadze was crowned the new European under-19 champion on a split decision at the end of the contest.

Meanwhile, John Donoghue, who was scheduled to fight in the 65kg final, withdrew from the competition following his disqualification victory in Wednesday’s semi-finals.

Donoghue was knocked down heavily by his Greek opponent Emmanouil Fotiadis in the opening round of their contest, and the referee ultimately decided that the blow landed on the back of Donoghue’s head.

Following the bout, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association announced that he would not be fighting in the final: “The team leadership, in consultation with John, his club and his family, have decided to withdraw him from tomorrow’s finals to safeguard his wellbeing and his future career.”

Donoghue, a former world junior champion, claimed a silver medal, with McCusker, Conway, Nessa Tabachuk and Kayleigh Byrne bringing Ireland’s medal haul to five.