Boxing

Sean McCusker through to semi-finals at European U19 Boxing Championships

Louth fighter guarantees at least silver in Ostrava

McCusker will face Luka Chkhikvadze of Georgia in Thursday's semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
McCusker will face Luka Chkhikvadze of Georgia in Thursday's semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Ciarán Kirk
Tue Oct 07 2025 - 19:20

Sean McCusker advanced to the final of the European U19 Boxing Championships after defeating Greece’s Nearchos Petros Konstantinoudis by unanimous decision in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Louth teenager has guaranteed at least a silver medal, with four more Irish boxers fighting to reach their respective finals on Wednesday.

The first round opened at a savage pace, with both McCusker and Konstantinoudis eager to fight at close range.

The Dealgan Boxing Club fighter landed the more eye-catching work throughout the opening round, having particular success with his left hook which punctuated many of the exchanges.

READ MORE

World Cup qualifiers: Fixture details, team news and where to watch

Jim Gavin enjoys calm before storm at special congress while drama unfolds at Parnell Park

Mikel Arteta looks to the next frontier for high-flying Arsenal with RAF advice

Oisín Murphy: ‘Most of my destruction was done at home, getting drunk on my own’

McCusker was roared on throughout the fight by a strong Irish contingent who were again delighted with the action in the second round.

The high pace continued, and although Konstantinoudis found a home for some of his combinations, the Irish boxer showed good footwork and hand speed to keep on top of the action.

With the fight in his favour heading into the third round, McCusker adopted a more measured game plan in the final session to win by unanimous decision.

He will face Luka Chkhikvadze on Thursday in the gold medal bout after the Georgian advanced on a split decision in his semi-final.

Four Irish boxers will be in semi-final action on Wednesday, as Kayleigh Byrne (51kg), Grace Conway (57kg), Nessa Tabachuk (75kg) and John Donaghue (65kg) look to upgrade their bronze medals and join McCusker in Thursday’s finals.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone