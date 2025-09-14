Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

Ricky Hatton at the PFA Awards 2025 at Manchester Opera House in August. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

British former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton (46) has been found dead at his home.

Hatton, known throughout his career as the Hitman, was one of the best-known British fighters of his generation and won several world titles.

He retired in 2012 and went on to speak openly about his struggles with depression and alcohol.

Hatton, who lived in Hyde, Greater Manchester, had made plans for another comeback with an exhibition fight in Dubai due to take place in December.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said a body was found at an address in Hyde on Sunday morning. It is understood the remains are that of the former boxer.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6.45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Just days ago Hatton had posted videos of himself working out in the gym in apparent preparation for his comeback fight in two months.

Tributes were paid from inside and outside the world of boxing on Sunday.

The Ring magazine said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the former super-lightweight champion’s death, while IFLTV, another boxing outlet, described Hatton as “a legend of a man inside and outside the ring, he was truly one of a kind.”

Amir Khan, another British former world champion, said Hatton was “one of Britain’s greatest boxers” and also a friend, a mentor and “a warrior”.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong – we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind,” he said.

“Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.” – Guardian