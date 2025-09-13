Aoife O’Rourke through to gold medal match at World Boxing Championships

A dominant final round by Aoife O’Rourke saw her clinch a spot in the middleweight final at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The former world silver medallist and four-time European champion faced Lina Wang of China, herself a former world and Asian champion.

O’Rourke, who won a world Hyrox title with her sister Lisa earlier in 2025, used that fitness to force a high pace on her opponent right from the first bell.

Her direct attacks put Wang under pressure, and the Chinese fighter was warned twice for holding, before a point was deducted from her by the referee.

However, despite seeming to be in control of the first round action, O’Rourke lost the first round on three of the judges’ scorecards.

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke (Blue) and China's Lina Wang (Red) fight. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Although Wang had more success countering the Castlerea boxer in the second, O’Rourke continued to fight on the front foot, pushing her opponent back to the ropes and dominating most of the exchanges.

O’Rourke’s busy style won over the judges, who voted 4-1 in her favour in the second round, with the point deduction meaning that she had a small lead coming into the final three minutes.

The pattern of the fight continued throughout the last session, with Wang again being warned for holding as she struggled to keep the Irish fighter at long range.

With just over a minute left, O’Rourke pushed Wang to the ropes and unloaded with combinations, forcing the referee to issue a standing count to the 2024 Asian champion.

In the final minutes, O’Rourke’s fitness continued to make the difference, and Wang looked exhausted as she returned to her corner after the final bell.

All five judges preferred the work of O’Rourke in the third and final round, and she won on a 4-0 split decision, with one judge scoring the contest a draw.

O’Rourke will now face Turkey’s Busra Isildar in the final of the women’s 75kg division after she won the other semi by split decision.

Isildar won a very competitive and entertaining fight over Emma Sue Greentree of Australia, with the final score being 4-1 to the former world silver medallist.