Gráinne Walsh and Michaela Walsh both win opening bouts of the women’s World Championships

Gráinne Walsh and Michaela Walsh both won their opening bouts of the women’s World Championships in Liverpool. Paris Olympian Walsh dominated Slovakia’s Jessica Triebelova in the 65kg division winning 5-0 with the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27.

“The first fight of any major tournament can be daunting,” said Walsh. “I’m impressed and proud of my performance there.”

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh impressively took her 57kg contest against Hadeel Ashbour from Saudi Arabia, when the referee stopped the contest in the first round for her safe passage.

In the men’s event Gavin Rafferty lost in his first bout against the vastly experienced Saidjamshid Jaforav, the 2023 world silver medallist. All judges went with the Azeri middleweight giving him a 5-0 call 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26.

In the 50kg category Louis Rooney also made a first-round exit against Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish. In a high octane fight the judges scored it a split decision, the Jordanian winning 30-27, 28-29, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27.

In the final Irish bout of the day Martin McDonagh went against India’s Narender in the 90+kg division. In a tight contest, the two were inseparable until the final round with the Indian took the win on a split decision making it a tough night for the men’s team.