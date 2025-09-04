Jenny Lehane gives Ireland perfect start to World Boxing Championships

Jennifer Lehane in action against Wiktoria Rogalinska in their Women's 54kg bout during day one of the World Boxing Championships at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Paris Olympian Jenny Lehane gave Ireland the start they were looking for in the opening session of the women’s World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Lehane won on all judges’ cards in the 54kg division over Poland’s Wiktoria Rogalinska, who in the third round tumbled out of the ring.

In the end the 27-year-old bantamweight won the bout clearly by a 5-0 margin to meet USA’s Yoseline Perez in the last 16 on Monday afternoon. The scorecard read 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

Team Ireland co-captain Adam Hession went out of the draw in the second Irish bout of the evening session. Following a technical bout with 18-year-old Australian Jacob Cassar, Hession fell to a split decision to lose 4-1 in the 60kg category.

In the final Irish bout of the first day Kelyn Cassidy took on the Dominican Republic’s Noel Pacheo in the 80kg class.

The 27-year-old from Waterford led after the first round in a tight bout, where it was difficult to separate the two. In the end the judges went for Pacheo in a 3-2 split decision, 30-27, 27-30, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29.

