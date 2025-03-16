O’Rourke sisters take silver medals at World Championships in Serbia

It wasn’t to be for the O’Rourke sisters, Aoife and Lisa, at the World Championship boxing finals in Serbia on Sunday night as they had to settle for silver medals.

Both were in against Russian opponents in their final bouts of the competition and both were defeated: Aoife on points by Anastasia Shamonova in the middleweight division and Lisa by unanimous decision in the light middleweight division against Elena Gapeshina.

It was the first time in the history of the championships that sisters had made the finals and although both were disappointed in not winning, two silver medals go back to Roscommon as well as €50,000 in prize money for runners-up.

Lisa was in the ring first and didn’t recover from a 5-0 first and second round. It proved too much to reclaim she was judged to have been beaten by all five judges in a 5-0 decision.

READ MORE

Aoife, who fought immediately after, went down 4-1 in the first and second round. Again, that was a lot of ground to make up and the judges went with her Russian opponent with a points decision.