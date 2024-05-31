‘My heart hurts’ - Amy Broadhurst’s Olympics hopes over after qualifying defeat

Amy Broadhurst will not fight at the Paris Olympics after her defeat in the qualifying event in Bangkok. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Amy Broadhurst’s bid to qualify for the Olympics has come to an unsuccessful conclusion after a defeat in the quarter-final of the ongoing qualifying event in Bangkok.

Broadhurst, a previous World, European and Commonwealth champion, lost 4-1 to Yeonji Oh of Korea in the last eight on Friday. Only the top three fighters in the 60kg division make it to Paris.

The Louth native was fighting for Great Britain after changing allegiance following Ireland’s decision not to select her for this qualifying event.

“My heart hurts like it’s never hurt before,” said Broadhurst on Instagram after the defeat. “There was a dream inside of me since I was a little girl and today that flame slowly died out.

“My whole life has been about the Olympic Games, I made my life all about boxing and today I suffered my biggest blow. Some people might criticise my decision for switching allegiance, those people are probably sitting at home who wouldn’t have a pair of balls to do what I done.

“I ticked every box in the book, I trained my ass off and I done everything correctly and I’m proud of myself.”

Meanwhile Belfast man Aidan Walsh faces a box off to once again represent Ireland at the Olympics after his defeat in the quarter-finals of the 71kg category in Thailand. Walsh, who won a bronze medal at the previous games in Tokyo, lost 4-1 to Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash.

With five places available at his weight, Walsh will get another chance to qualify for Paris.