Boxer Gráinne Walsh loses out on Paris after shock decision at Olympic qualifier in Italy

Ireland’s Gráinne Walsh is hugged by opponent Aneta Rygielska after the Polish fighter was awarded the 66kg quarter-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament at the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy. Photograph: Fabrizio Carabelli/Inpho

In a sport not unfamiliar with controversy, Olympic boxing took another step backwards following a shock decision against Ireland’s Gráinne Walsh on the final day of the Road to Paris World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

There was contrasting joy later in the closing session, when Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher proved far too good for Turkmenistan’s Sukur Owezow in his quarter-final bout, the 22-year-old securing his Olympic qualification with a unanimous 5-0 decision after controlling the fight for all three rounds.

Gallagher also drew a standing count from Owezow with 45 seconds to go in the first round, and after that reinforced his superiority, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner now poised for his first Olympics.

Gallagher may have caught some of a break after Olympic silver medallist Carlo Paalam from the Philippines had to withdraw injured from his last 16 contest against Ovezov early in the second round.

There was no such joy for Walsh, the 28-year-old from Tullamore denied her Olympic place in Paris after the judges awarded her welterweight (66kg) quarter-final bout to her Polish opponent Aneta Rygielska, on a split 3-2 decision, despite Walsh’s apparently clear domination of the closing two rounds.

A ticket to Paris is guaranteed to all four quarter-final winners (there are no semi-finals or finals), and while Walsh may get one last chance at the final Olympic qualifier in Thailand in May, this result will take some time to digest.

While the judges gave the first round in favour of Rygielska, the 28-year-old who had also beaten Walsh in their previous two encounters, she was then given a standing count in the second and was also deducted a point for holding. Yet three of the five judges awarded the round to the Polish fighter.

After the third and final round, again dominated by Walsh, two judges deemed Walsh the winner, awarding her a 29-27 victory. But the other three judges scored the fight 28-28, meaning the contest was ruled a draw. Walsh then lost the subsequent spilt decision, despite outscoring her opponent on points, as three of the judges went for Rygielska, handing her the ticket to Paris and leaving Walsh in tears.

Former world champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are also aiming to qualify for Paris at welterweight, which means there is no guarantee Walsh will get that last shot in May.

Five Irish boxers had already qualified for Paris after the European Games in Krakow last June; women’s lightweight (60kg) Kellie Harrington, women’s featherweight (57kg) Michaela Walsh, women’s middleweight (75kg) Aoife O’Rourke, men’s lightweight (63½kg) Dean Clancy and men’s heavyweight (92kg) Jack Marley.