Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron to become undisputed world super lightweight champion

Katie Taylor earned a dramatic reversal of her May defeat to super lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena to become the new undisputed champion of the world.

Boxing above her normal 135lbs Taylor critically reset her career in a forward direction with a majority win. One judge scored the ferocious fight a draw 95-95 with the other judges scoring it 98-92 and the third 96-94 to make Taylor world champion at two weights.

It was like their last meeting, two fighters fearless and not giving an inch, Cameron fighting for most of the 10 rounds with blood streaming down from her forehead after an early clash of heads. But it was Taylor who edged it, scoring the cleaner punches for most of the bout.

“Don’t ever doubt me,” said Taylor to the adoring crowd after she was announced the winner before an excited promoter Eddie Hearn declared “Croke Park must happen.”

The win could set up a third bout between the two champions in what promoter Eddie Hearn has already named The Trilogy.

Taylor came into the fight badly needing to win after Cameron inflicted her first professional defeat in the same arena five months ago and set about her task from the first ring on the bell, almost the entire 9,000 fans screaming their support.

Taylor was 22 wins and one defeat coming into the fight and Cameron unbeaten after 18 fights. But in another brutal meeting between the two, it was again Cameron marching forwards, at time through Taylor’s punching and Taylor landing combinations.

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗞𝗧 👏@KatieTaylor avenges defeat to Chantelle Cameron by majority decision to become a two-weight Undisputed World Champion 🤯



📝 98-92, 96-94, 95-95



𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐫. 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝. 𝐈𝐜𝐨𝐧. 👑 #CameronTaylor2 pic.twitter.com/K1O3w2Ppu8 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 25, 2023

Cameron edged the early rounds but Taylor didn’t dip and despite an early slip in the first round when she hit the canvas, the referee waved away any knock down claims.

Taylor’s combinations looked better and probably drew better pictures for the judges as Cameron rarely took a step back. But accuracy and fighting instincts kept the Irish boxer dangerous and scoring consistently. At times here was messy clinching as the two were almost out on their feet with Cameron’s corner complaining about holding.

But Taylor did more than in the last meeting and was regularly landing three shot combinations. It was a deserved win, although a close call from two committed boxers. A Trilogy is on the way. Maybe at GAA HQ.