Kellie Harrington makes European Games final after dominant semi-final win

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington dominated her semi-final clash against France’s Estelle Mosselly taking a unanimous decision win in the lightweight (60kg) category at the European Games to power through to tomorrow’s lightweight (60kg) final against Natalia Shadrina of Serbia.

Dubliner Harrington started strongly in a battle between the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Champions at lightweight, taking the first round 4-1, and she stepped it up in the second round 5-0, winning the last round 3-2 to secure a place in tomorrow’s gold medal fight. Harrington’s opponent Mosselly went pro in 2018 and has a 11-1 record, she returned to the amateur ranks earlier this year for a shot at a home Paris Games.

Speaking afterwards a pleased Harrington said: “I was nervous going in there but also felt excited. It’s the best with the best and that always makes you perform a little bit better, I felt good in there, so I’m happy enough.”

Boxing on Friday:

14:00 (15:00) Men’s 63.5kg, Semi-final, Dean Clancy (IRE) V Sofaine Oumiha (FRA)

15:00 (16:00) Men’s 92kg, Semi-final, OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Jack Marley (IRE) V Emanuel Reyes Pla (ESP)

17:45 (18:45) Women’s 57kg, Semi-final, Michaela Walsh (IRE) V Amina Zidani (FRA)

18:15 (19:15) Women’s 75kg, Semi-final, OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Aoife O’Rourke (IRE) V Elzbieta Wojcik (POL)