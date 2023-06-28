Kellie Harrington qualifies for Olympics as Amy Broadhurst is beaten in European Games

Kellie Harrington has qualified for next year’s Olympics in Paris. The lightweight champion beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson 4-1 to claim Ireland’s first boxing medal of the European Games in Poland and guarantee a place in next year’s Games, where she will defend the gold medal she won in Tokyo. However Amy Broadhurst was edged out 3-2 after a tight fight against Britain’s Rosie Eccles.

Harrington boxed a controlled session, narrowly edging out the Swede 3-2 in the first round. With more of the same in the second, Harrington again won it 3-1 with Alexiusson needing a big third round. But Harrington stuck to her task scoring with the left jab, the judges awarding the Irishwoman the fight 4-1.

“I’m overjoyed. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Harrington.

She will advance in the competition and is now certain of at least a European Games bronze medal.

A disappointed Amy Broadhurst lost her 66kg bout to Eccles on a split decision. Never really taking charge of the fight, Broadhurst won the first round 4-1 but lost the second 3-2 in what was a tight contest. However, the Irish champion seemed to lack energy in the third round and her opponent took advantage with the judges giving it and the fight 3-2 to the British woman.

Earlier Jennifer Lehane also struggled against a much taller opponent in the 54kg division quarterfinal with the judges awarding the bout it 5-0 to her Bulgarian opponent.