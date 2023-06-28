Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy qualify for Olympics with Jack Marley one win away from Paris

Kellie Harrington has qualified for next year’s Olympics in Paris. The lightweight champion beat Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson 4-1 to claim Ireland’s first boxing medal of the European Games in Poland and guarantee a place in next year’s Games, where she will defend the gold medal she won in Tokyo.

Harrington boxed a controlled session, narrowly edging out the Swede 3-2 in the first round. With more of the same in the second, Harrington again won it 3-1 with Alexiusson needing a big third round. But Harrington stuck to her task scoring with the left jab, the judges awarding the Irishwoman the fight 4-1.

“I’m overjoyed. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Harrington.

She will advance in the competition and is now certain of at least a European Games bronze medal.

Fellow lightweight Dean Clancy also stamped his ticket to Paris and guaranteed himself a medal after he defeated Italian Gianluigi Malanga in a unanimous 5-0 decision on the judges’ scorecards.

The Sligo boxer set himself up by taking the opening round 4-1, and the second 5-0. He held on well to take the third 4-1 and with it an unanimous decision in the end.

He referred to that last round afterwards: “It was hard to keep my cool in the corner. I still had three minutes and it’s boxing, you know at the end of the day one punch can change it all so I just went and enjoyed it, and I still won that round.”

Ireland’s Dean Clancy in action against Gianluigi Malanga of Italy during their lightweight quarter-final at the European Games in Nowy Targ Arena, Poland. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

On realising his dream of Olympic qualification Clancy added: ‘It’s massive, there’s not many words I could say right now to sum it up, but it’s definitely a dream come true since a young age. I’m so glad that my father came yesterday, he’s supporting me there in the crowd. It’s been a dream of ours since he first got me into boxing. I don’t even know what to say, I’m absolutely thrilled.

“I went to the Youth Olympics in 2018, I got a taste of multi-sport events. I’m looking forward to the senior Olympics now to make the double. There’s really no words that can describe it now. I can’t even believe it – I’m going to the Olympics; I’m only 21!”

Jack Marley was the final Irish fighter in the ring this afternoon, and he secured at least a bronze medal, and booked a spot in the semi-finals, where the winner will secure Olympic qualification, by beating his Croatian opponent 4-1.

Heavyweight Jack Marley has guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal at these Games, and even more importantly a shot at securing Olympic qualification, by defeating Croation Marko Calic on a split decision in his quarter-final (4-1). A win in his semi-final will secure a spot at the Olympics.

The Sallynoggin fighter said: “Another step closer to the dream, we’re nearly there. It’s always been like that. I never look past any fights even just the thought of it because the minute you think past you’re gone, so just need to focus on what is in front of you.

“That was a good fight there, I enjoyed that today, and then tomorrow morning I’ll look at the next one. I knew it was going to be tough, he’s a veteran, I had to be clever around the ring, he knows every inch of that ring, so I’m happy with that one.”

Amy Broadhurst was edged out 3-2 after a tight fight against Britain’s Rosie Eccles, losing the 66kg bout on a split decision. Never really taking charge of the fight, Broadhurst won the first round 4-1 but lost the second 3-2 in what was a tight contest. However, the Irish champion seemed to lack energy in the third round and her opponent took advantage with the judges giving it and the fight 3-2 to the British woman.

Earlier Jennifer Lehane also struggled against a much taller opponent in the 54kg division quarter-final with the judges awarding the bout it 5-0 to her Bulgarian opponent.

Waterford’s Kelyn Cassidy lost his middleweight quarter-final to Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak.