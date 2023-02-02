Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano to be held at 3Arena instead of Croke Park

Katie Taylor looks set to fight Amanda Serrano in the 3 Arena, Dublin on May 20th, according to her promoter Eddie Hearn.

Initial plans were put in place to stage a rematch of the April 2022 fight at Croke Park, with Taylor confirming last year that her team was pushing for the venue, but Hearn has labelled the cost of renting out the GAA’s headquarters as prohibitive.

“The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium,” explained Hearn, speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “It’s unbelievable, it’s so frustrating.

“People will just tweet me and go, ‘Shut up Hearn, just do it anyway.’ It doesn’t work like that, it’s a business. Ultimately, Katie Taylor has her financial demands for this fight, so does Amanda Serrano, and we want to make sure we deliver them that.

“But we’re so far out on that possibility with the cost of running that show, and we’re out of time in terms of delivering that date to the broadcaster that we’ve got to move.”

A fight at the 3Arena is expected to host 9,000 spectators, compared to 80,000+ at Croke Park.

Serrano is fighting Erika Cruz for the world featherweight title on Saturday, the result of which will determine if the rematch with Taylor will go ahead.

“Now we’ll be in a big arena in Dublin, subject to Serrano winning and subject to tying up a deal, and then hopefully in September we revisit Croke Park,” said Hearn.

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time I promised Katie Taylor we’d be in Ireland for her next fight, it will be the most sensational atmosphere wherever we are, but we’ll see what happens on Saturday night.”