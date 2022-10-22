Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst win gold medals at European Championships

Kellie Harrington completed her hat-trick of major championship gold medals in Montenegro on Saturday, beating Lenka Bernardova of the Czech Republic to claim the European title to add to her World and Olympic titles.

The 32-year-old Dubliner had far too much class for her opponent in the lightweight decider in Budva, recording a unanimous decision over the three rounds where her opponent struggled to land anything of note. The Lithuanian judge did award Bernardova the final round, but Harrington won every round on all the other judges’ cards.

It completes Harrington’s medal haul in European Championships, having won silver in Minsk in 2019 and bronze in Sofia in 2018.

Amy Broadhurst went one better than Harrington, winning all three rounds on the five judges’ cards, with the Italian judge even marking the 25-year-old light-welterweight from Dundalk a 10-8 winner in the final round against Ukraine’s Mariia Bova.

It completes a remarkable gold medal hat-trick this year, adding to her World Championship gold from Istanbul and a gold won for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham during the summer.

Earlier, the fearless bustling style of Irish light-flyweight Caitlin Fryers could not match the elusive Turkish fighter Naz Cakiroglue in the European Championship 50kg final in the first of five deciding bouts involving Irish fighters on Saturday.

Fryers, who had fought with such energy and punching accuracy, came up against an elusive southpaw, who she just couldn’t pin down. Constantly moving and firing off shots from all angles, the short, sharp exchanges in the opening period belonged to the slick Turk.

Fryers went down on all five judges cards in the first round and more heavily in the second, with three of the five marking it 10-8 to Turkey. It didn’t deter Fryers but getting in clean scoring shots was the growing issue.

Fryers landed and chased throughout the three rounds, trying to close the ring and lure the Turk into some close combat. But her opponent was having none of that, athletically darting around the canvas and firing off scoring shots.

It has been a wonderful learning curve for the 22-year-old Belfast fighter, who brings a silver medal back to her club Immaculata. But on the final day the quick hands of Cakiroglue was the worthy 5-0 winner.