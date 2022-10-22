Caitlin Fryers takes home silver after final defeat at European Championships

Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers lost out to Turkish fighter Naz Cakiroglue in the light-flyweight final at the European Championships in Montenegro. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

The fearless bustling style of Irish light-flyweight Caitlin Fryers could not match the elusive Turkish fighter Naz Cakiroglue in the European Championship 50kg final in the first of five deciding bouts involving Irish fighters in Bunva, Montenegro on Saturday.

Fryers, who had fought with such energy and punching accuracy, came up against an elusive southpaw, who she just couldn’t pin down. Constantly moving and firing off shots from all angles, the short, sharp exchanges in the opening period belonged to the slick Turk.

Fryers went down on all five judges cards in the first round and more heavily in the second, with three of the five marking it 10-8 to Turkey. It didn’t deter Fryers but getting in clean scoring shots was the growing issue.

Fryers landed and chased throughout the three rounds, trying to close the ring and lure the Turk into some close combat. But her opponent was having none of that, athletically darting around the canvas and firing off scoring shots.

READ MORE

It has been a wonderful learning curve for the 22-year-old Belfast fighter, who brings a silver medal back to her club Immaculata. But on the final day the quick hands of Cakiroglue was the worthy 5-0 winner.