Nacer Chadli completed a stunning Belgium comeback to leave Japan heartbroken in their World Cup last-16 clash last night. Japan led 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining but Chadli’s 94th minute winner sealed a remarkable 3-2 comeback. Meanwhile Ken Early watched Brazil’s 2-0 win over Mexico, as Neymar displayed both the sublime and the ridiculous; “Brazil put up with Neymar because of moments like the one he provided six minutes after half-time to score the opening goal, a strike with an element of pantomime that showcased his skill and cunning.” Today, England look to book their place in the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia, and while their manager Gareth Southgate has been trying to keep his team grounded under growing pressure, he has admitted that this is their “biggest game for 10 years”.

Mayo are the greatest team never to win an All-Ireland, according to Jim McGuinness. In his weekly column this morning, he asks: “This team will live long in the memory for the perseverance and willingness to get up again and fight but for me the question is: ‘what happens when our memories start to fade?’” After beating Mayo last Saturday, Kildare were drawn against Fermanagh in round four of the qualifiers. Tyrone play Cork, Armagh play Roscommon and Monaghan face Laois.

#break #break #break