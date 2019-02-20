Liverpool and Bayern Munich played out an unexpected 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield last night. Sadio Mané had the home team’s best chance in the first half, as Liverpool - without the suspended Virgil van Dijk in the centre of their defence - were rarely threatened by the German champions. In the night’s other clash, Barcelona were also held to a 0-0 draw away to Lyon. The Catalans dominated the match at the Groupama stadium but lacked accuracy up front and were grateful to their goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen who made two great saves. Tonight Manchester City are in Germany for their first leg against Schalke - and Kevin De Bruyne says they can still win three competitions and so better last season.

There was good news aplenty from the Irish rugby camp this morning - Iain Henderson escaped a suspension, Chris Farrell (knee) and Tadhg Beirne (knee) were fit enough to train and Robbie Henshaw has signed a three-year contract extension. All four are expected to be available to face Italy this weekend. In his column this morning, Gordon D’Arcy writes that with the pressure lifted, the final three Six Nations games give Ireland a chance to find a real flow in their attacking game: “Ireland can forget about the title race as it has got nothing to do with them. Even if they spoil it for Wales on March 16th, England are out of reach. Move on, embrace the lack of pressure. Play some rugby. Find some form.”