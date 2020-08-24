Bayern edge PSG to win Champions League; Connacht show their worth against Ulster

The Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman lifts the Champions League trophy. Photograph: EPA

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman lifts the Champions League trophy. Photograph: EPA

Bayern Munich are European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman. Ken Early explains how football displayed its cruel sense of humour: “PSG used two forwards who each cost more in transfer fees than the entire opposing team, and ended up losing to a goal scored by one of the many PSG academy players who left Paris because they knew they would never have a chance of getting into the team.” In this morning’s latest ‘worst sporting moment’ entry, Ruaidhrí Croke tells us why Shels and heartbreak go hand in hand: “as the years go by in the First Division faces disappear, attendances dwindle and the dark nights in Wexford, Cobh, Ballybofey, Athlone and wherever else become indistinguishable.”

Connacht enjoyed a bonus point victory against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, and it was well deserved too for a more creative, high tempo Connacht performance than the ‘visitors’ in their first game back. Bundee Aki scored a try on his 100th appearance for Connacht, in what was the province’s first outing at Irish Rugby HQ since 1989. On Saturday Irish rugby returned with a bang as Leinster edged Munster at the same venue. The hosts piled on 14 points in the ‘championship minutes’ either side of half-time, and the otherwise flawless JJ Hanrahan missed a touch line conversion late on to square the contest. Munster are braced for very bad news about new Springbok signing RG Snyman who is awaiting scan results for a knee injury which forced him off after just seven minutes of his eagerly awaited debut.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.