Bayern edge PSG to win Champions League; Connacht show their worth against Ulster

Bayern Munich are European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman. Ken Early explains how football displayed its cruel sense of humour: “PSG used two forwards who each cost more in transfer fees than the entire opposing team, and ended up losing to a goal scored by one of the many PSG academy players who left Paris because they knew they would never have a chance of getting into the team.” In this morning’s latest ‘worst sporting moment’ entry, Ruaidhrí Croke tells us why Shels and heartbreak go hand in hand: “as the years go by in the First Division faces disappear, attendances dwindle and the dark nights in Wexford, Cobh, Ballybofey, Athlone and wherever else become indistinguishable.”

Connacht enjoyed a bonus point victory against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, and it was well deserved too for a more creative, high tempo Connacht performance than the ‘visitors’ in their first game back. Bundee Aki scored a try on his 100th appearance for Connacht, in what was the province’s first outing at Irish Rugby HQ since 1989. On Saturday Irish rugby returned with a bang as Leinster edged Munster at the same venue. The hosts piled on 14 points in the ‘championship minutes’ either side of half-time, and the otherwise flawless JJ Hanrahan missed a touch line conversion late on to square the contest. Munster are braced for very bad news about new Springbok signing RG Snyman who is awaiting scan results for a knee injury which forced him off after just seven minutes of his eagerly awaited debut.