The first football-free day is out of the way, now just to survive today before getting back into the swing of things with two quarter-finals tomorrow. Stay strong everyone. As it is we have the Irish Open to keep us occupied for the next four days as play gets underway in Ballyliffin at 7.30. Reporting from an unusually sun-drenched links is our man Philip Reid who writes that Rory McIlroy is looking to get back to his days of playing like a carefree teenager as he aims for a second Irish Open title. Meanwhile, defending champion Jon Rahm spoke of how proud he was to join the illustrious list of Spaniards who have claimed the title. You can follow all of the action from Donegal today on our liveblog from 10am with McIlroy set to get underway at 1.20pm.

Moving on and England are just two days away now from their World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden. Gareth Southgate’s men appear to be in the easier side of the draw and could possibly even lay claim to being the best team in that half but, as Emmet Malone writes from St Petersburg, even though England don’t fear anyone, nobody fears them either. You can follow all of the action from all games as well as reports, analysis, features and more on our World Cup website.

