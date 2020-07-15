Bach says IOC remains ‘fully committed’ to staging Olympics in Tokyo in 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

“We remain fully committed to celebrating Tokyo 2020 next year in July and August,” Bach told reporters in a conference call.

“The first priority is above all the safety of all participants. For this reason we are working on multiple scenarios, as we don’t know the health situation one year from now.”

