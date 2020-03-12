Atlético Madrid are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after they dumped out holders Liverpool in extra-time at Anfield last night. Diego Simeone’s side headed into the second leg with a 1-0 lead which disappeared before half-time after Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the tie. Roberto Firmino then gave the hosts a precious lead in extra-time before a Marcos Llorente double stunned Anfield - a late Alvaro Morata strike giving Atléti a famous 3-2 win (4-2 on aggregate), as Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed out of the European Cup. Atlético will be joined in the last-eight by Paris Saint-Germain after they beat Borrusia Dortmund 2-0 (3-2 on aggregate) in an eerie Parc Des Princes, with the match being played behind closed doors. Tonight Manchester United will also be playing behind closed doors as they take on Austrian side LASK in Linz in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie (5.55pm), as will Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play Olympiakos in Athens.

Elsewhere the mighty Tiger Roll failed valiantly in his attempts to secure a fifth victory at the Cheltenham Festival yesterday, as he finished second to Easysland in the Cross Country. It was a fine day for JP McManus at Prestbury Park as he enjoyed four winners, including a Barry Geraghty double on Champ and Dame De Compagnie. He missed out on Defi De Seuil however, the odds-on favourite never getting involved as Politologue was a surprise winner of the Champion Chase. Today sees former Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen attempt to win over fences as a 12-year-old in the March Novices’ Chase (1.30pm), while Paisley Park will bid to defend his crown in the Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm). You can follow all of the action throughout the day via the Irish Times liveblog.