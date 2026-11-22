Rhasidat Adeleke pictured in October on a trip to Los Angeles with Allianz and the Olympic Federation of Ireland in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The picture that Rhasidat Adeleke posted alongside the announcement of her move to Los Angeles this week probably spoke louder than any words. Sitting back on the bleachers, out in the sun, calmly gazing over the bright blue track at the University of California, she appeared a model of contentment.

You also get a sense that she’s hungry and excited for whatever is coming next. And for good reason, because everything about Adeleke’s move – the timing, the location, the different coaching set-up and the change in her training group – makes perfect sense.

Within the span of the Olympic cycle, it was also now or never. It’s only a matter of weeks before we’re talking about “next year’s LA Olympics” and there’s no better place on earth to start acclimatising for the 2028 Summer Games in LA than to be living, eating, sleeping and training in LA.

Better still, Adeleke’s new training base at the University of California in Los Angeles – better known locally as UCLA, or for sporting references as The Bruins – will also serve as the Athletes Village for the 2028 Olympics. Just like it did for the 1984 Olympics in LA. From the UCLA campus, in the Westwood neighbourhood, it’s a 20-minute drive to the Memorial Coliseum, just south of Downtown LA, so Adeleke will soon be familiar with that journey too.

Adeleke also captioned her Instagram post as a “New chapter”, which in every sense it is. Although some people have been framing this as a split from her former coach Edrick Floréal at the University of Texas, it’s more a natural parting of ways, something Adeleke emphasised in her own words.

She had been based in Texas since the start of 2021, a period in her life she describes as “truly transformative”.

“I’m immensely grateful to Coach Flo and the University of Texas for the opportunity to live out my dreams,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received throughout three rewarding collegiate years and the beginning of my professional career.”

So, after “careful consideration”, it was decided the move to LA “is the right next step for me and my development as an athlete”. Which again, at 24, it almost certainly is. Adeleke had indicated on several occasions during the summer that the training load in Texas had caused her to break down (she sustained two hamstring injuries which kept her out of training for four weeks at a time), but also that some of the fun had gone out of it.

“For me, being able to build my training is really important,” she said in July, on the day she turned her season around to qualify for the 200m at the European Championships, where she went on to the win the silver medal. “And because I’ve had so many disruptions, I just wasn’t able to compound my training.”

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It’s not yet clear exactly when Adeleke made her decision to move, although it wasn’t entirely without warning.

In an interview with this newspaper in early October, during a promo trip to LA along with Kate O’Connor, she spoke about how “staying mentally fresh” was something she wanted to implement in the build-up to LA.

Which perhaps ultimately led her to the fresh coaching set-up under Joanna Hayes, the 49-year-old who has been director of track and field at UCLA since 2024. Hayes also coaches a highly successful group of pro athletes based at UCLA, including Olympic 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin from US (who also has two 400m relay gold medals), four-time US Olympic relay 400m medallist Vernon Norwood, and 24-year-old Jasmine Jones, who made a big breakthrough this summer when winning the 400m hurdles at the inaugural Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Hayes made her own name over the hurdles, winning the 2004 Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles, also winning an NCAA 400m hurdles during her time as a student in UCLA. In an interview with World Athletics last August, she spoke about her coaching philosophy, which emphasises the fun and freshness part, while taking pressure off any medal expectations.

Joanna Hayes puts an emphasis on 'relationship and trust'. Photograph: Kirby Lee/Getty Images

“You want athletes that love it and go all in,” she said. “You need that trust, and to believe in the programme. And if it doesn’t work, I can say ‘my mistake’ and fix it. Then you build that bond: they win, I win; they lose, I lose. The harder they work the more personally you feel it.

“No matter what level you’re coaching at – little kids, pros, collegiate – it’s about the relationship and trust between the two. You really have to work to have a personal relationship with these people and have that trust factor – without it, it doesn’t work.”

Benjamin also gave Hayes a ringing endorsement after she got his career back on track, before his Olympic triumph in Paris: “I went to coach Joanna Hayes before my 2024 season and I told her: ‘Listen, I just want to have fun again this year.’ Something needed to change. It was like a flip was switched, as far as feeling like myself again.”

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Given Hayes’s own experience and coaching expertise in the 400m hurdles, there has already been some speculation that she might yet tempt Adeleke to try out over the 400m hurdles at some point, but it is unlikely to transpire in the short term.

For Adeleke, putting off any potential move until after the 2027 season would have been too late. The 2028 Olympics come early in the season, the July 14th Opening Ceremony the earliest since the 1928 Games in Amsterdam. Like any good racer, Adeleke has made her move at the right time.